A new “River Life” specialty license plate, legislation for which was introduced by State Rep. Pat Marsh and State Sen. Shane Reeves and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, will benefit rescue operations and safety awareness on the Duck River in Bedford County. A student design contest was held to create the license plate, and on Monday, May 9, the winners were announced during morning assembly at Shelbyville Central High School.

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO