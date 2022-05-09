HAWK Beacons Activated on Fenton Street

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — After severe erosion impacted Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, an emergency maintenance repair is taking place. The work to repair the damage on I-95 southbound in Fredericksburg at the 131-mile marker will mean that a lane will be closed as crews work to fix the issue. The single-lane closure is estimated to last until May 20, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

