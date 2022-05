It’s like Dancing With The Stars in the Jungle these days: The defending state champs are moving and grooving again on the softball diamond. South Lyon came out of virtually nowhere to claim a Division 1 state crown last spring. This season, the Lions (21-2) are at the front of the pack and flashing their fangs for everyone in the MHSAA to see. They’ve been the No. 1 team in the state for most of the season — right now they are ranked No. 2 — and in first place in the LVC, looking to knockoff last year’s title holder Walled Lake Northern, which the Lions have beaten twice already.

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO