SPRING CREEK — Despite dropping four straight games to close the regular season and seven if its final eight, the Spring Creek softball team will compete in the postseason. The Lady Spartans closed the regular season with two losses on Friday — falling in the series finale 15-7 versus Fernley and losing the series opener 7-3 against Fallon — and a pair of Saturday defeats in the twin bill to the Lady Greenwave by scores of 8-6 and 14-3.

SPRING CREEK, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO