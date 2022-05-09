ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Name Released In Hopkinsville Shooting

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have released the name of a man that was injured in a shooting on Poplar Street in Hopkinsville...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

One killed in Saturday shooting

Rick Singleton says the car found in Tennessee will be transported to Florence on Monday. A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. One man was killed and the other two were taken to the hospital. Your warm, sunny Mother’s Day!. Updated: 17 hours ago.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Christian County, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of killing her children booked into jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death is now in the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams were killed on May 2 at an apartment on Rogers Road. The coroner says the siblings died from multiple stab wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

HCSO: Traffic stop leads to 2 meth-related arrests

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing several drug charges after a Hawkins County traffic stop that began due to a seat belt violation, police say. A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that on Thursday, May 5, deputies pulled over a Ford Explorer on East Main Street in Rogersville. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WHNT-TV

Manhunt Moves to Tennessee

The focus in the manhunt for a missing Lauderdale County murder suspect and his jailer has shifted to Tennessee. That is because of the discovery of the getaway car the pair is believed to have used to leave Florence.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

‘He’s a very dangerous person’: Giles Co. sheriff shares Casey White's violent history in Tennessee

Long before Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County jail, he had a spree of violent crimes in Tennessee. White has been on the Giles County Sheriff's Office radar since 2015. That's when authorities say he tried carjacking people at different rest stops throughout the county, shooting into cars and even injuring one person while fleeing from other crimes in Limestone County.
GILES COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy