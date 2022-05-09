ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Strong winds and extreme fire weather this week

By Erica Meyer
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday morning has stayed windy in the mountains, but the low elevations are calm. Temperatures are mild and we will stay hot across the state Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will pick up for all of New Mexico by midday. High wind warnings will be in effect for the central, western, northern high terrain and the northeast and central highlands, where winds will gust up to 60 mph from the southwest. There may be wind gusts as high as 70 mph in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire and the Cerro Pelado fire face a high risk of spreading to the east/northeast Monday. If you live in evacuation zones, please follow the orders and stay safe. Fire danger will remain very high through Wednesday, as the winds stay gusty. We will finally calm down on Friday through Sunday.

