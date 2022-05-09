ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSITIONS APPROVED BY LARGE MARGIN

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Texas strongly supported two constitutional amendments intended to provide property tax relief. According to the unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website, Proposition 1,...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

How did Texas vote on Prop 1 and Prop 2 in the May 7 election?

AUSTIN, Texas — This May 7 special election, all Texans had the opportunity to vote on two propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. We’re taking a look at the election results. Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 were both related to property tax relief. Specifically, voters had to decide...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas voters say 'yea' to property tax exemptions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Washington County, TX
Government
County
Washington County, TX
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Propositions#Property Taxes#Election#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy