CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSITIONS APPROVED BY LARGE MARGIN

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO