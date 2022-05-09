ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

NSP investigating Neligh police officer-involved shooting

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTELOPE COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a road rage case led to an officer-involved shooting in Antelope County. A report of road rage came in at 12:35...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

GI Police looking for man involved in apartment burglary, robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are looking to locate a man that allegedly burglarized an apartment twice and robbed a man over the weekend. Diblan Cortez Hernandez, 25, was referred for charges of robbery, burglary, obstructing a peace officer, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Around 4:45 p.m....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Neligh, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Neligh, NE
County
Antelope County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nsp#Police#The Nebraska State Patrol#Highway 275#Unmc
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NebraskaTV

Grand Island man pleads not guilty in death of toddler

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged in the killing of a toddler has pleaded not guilty in his case. Hall County District Court Records said Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, pleaded not guilty to one count of committing child abuse resulting in death. His next court hearing is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pleasant Dale man arrested after multiple drugs found in home

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A Pleasant Dale man is in jail after a search found numerous drugs inside a rural Seward County home last week. Levi Fotopoulos, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Other charges are pending. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, at around...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NebraskaTV

GI man arrested for fourth DUI following race with teen

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man was arrested for his fourth DUI following a street race with a teen Monday night. Gerald Beyersdorf, 66, was arrested for DUI (fourth offense), exhibition/racing on the streets and driving during suspension/revocation. A 15-year-old girl was cited for exhibition/racing on the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Man in custody following incident at I-80 speedway

GREENWOOD, Neb. — One person is in custody following an incident Sunday afternoon at the I-80 Speedway, near Greenwood. At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified that a pickup had driven through a fence adjacent to I-80 near mile marker 417. Troopers responded to the area and learned that a subject had since traveled to the Cubby’s gas station at the Greenwood I-80 interchange, at mile marker 420. The subject was reportedly armed with a hammer and had threatened to carjack a motorist.
GREENWOOD, NE
NebraskaTV

John Rust will continue to be Adams County Sheriff

HASTINGS, Neb. — Adams County now knows that their current Sheriff, John Rust, will stay around for the next four years. After polls closed both, Rust and his challenger Brain Hessler waited to see the results with their friends and family members. Ultimately current Sheriff Rust won the race with 813 votes over his challenger Brian Hessler.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy