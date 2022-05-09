ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without star guard Ja Morant when they battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.

Jenkins spoke about Morant, who injured his knee in Game 3, on Sunday at a news conference. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven game series 2-1. Game 4 tips off Monday in San Francisco.

"He's got further evaluation going on," Jenkins said. "But from what I have been told, there is probably a really good chance he doesn't play [Monday]."

The Grizzlies also tweeted Sunday that Morant is doubtful for Game 4 due to "right knee soreness."

Morant recorded 34 points in 36 minutes in the Grizzlies 142-112 Game 3 loss Saturday in San Francisco. Jenkins spoke about the injury after that game and said it was caused when Warriors guard Jordan Poole "grabbed his knee and yanked it" in the fourth quarter of the loss.

Poole told reporters that he did not try to intentionally try to hurt Morant.

"Obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt," Poole said at his postgame news conference. "I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody."

Morant did not practice with the team Sunday. The Warriors and Grizzlies will face off in Game 4 at 10 p.m. EDT Monday at Chase Center.

Tyus Jones is expected to start if Morant does not play.

Morant, the Most Improved Player Award winner, averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season. He logged 27.1 points, a league-high 9.8 assists and eight rebounds per game through his first nine appearances this postseason.

The winner of the Grizzlies-Warriors series will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. The Suns-Mavericks series is tied 2-2.

UPI News

