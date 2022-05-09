ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

 5 days ago

1-ran for Heim in the 9th. LOB--Texas 5, New York 6. 2B--Rizzo (5). RBI--Rizzo (22). SB--Miller (3)....

ESPN

Seattle's Frazier, Kansas City's Benintendi win arb cases

NEW YORK --  Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi won their salary arbitration cases on Friday, giving players a split of the first four decisions. Frazier was awarded $8 million rather the Mariners' $6.7 million offer by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench

ATLANTA --  The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Fridays lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Altuve, Tucker HR, Astros swamp Twins to complete suspension

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Houston Astros piled on when play resumed, beating the Minnesota Twins 11-3 Thursday in the completion of a suspended game. The Astros led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Rockies' Bryant closer to return after cortisone shot

DENVER --  Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant took swings in the cage Friday for the first time since he was sidelined with a sore back nearly three weeks ago and is eyeing a minor league rehab assignment as soon as next week. Bryant had a cortisone injection in Arizona...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving 4-day suspension

The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is currently serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent said won't prevent him from riding the horse in next week's Preakness. Stewards last week suspended Sonny Leon for careless riding in the third race on...
KENTUCKY STATE
ESPN

Brooks Koepka withdraws from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas -- A week before the PGA Championship, the second major of the season, former world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson on Wednesday. The PGA Tour didn't disclose the reason for Koepka's withdrawal. The four-time major champion has had knee and hip injuries...
TULSA, OK
ESPN

Source: Former Memphis and Arizona QB Grant Gunnell commits to North Texas

Former Memphis and Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell has committed to North Texas, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday. Gunnell, who transferred from Arizona to Memphis in December 2020, missed all of the 2021 season because of a leg injury. He reentered the transfer portal last month after participating in the Tigers' spring game.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN

Sheridan resigns as Wisconsin's inside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. --  Bill Sheridan has resigned as Wisconsins inside linebackers coach while the NCAA investigates him for potential rules violations during his tenure as Air Forces defensive line coach. Wisconsin hired Sheridan on Feb. 22 after he had spent two years at Air Force. Action Network first reported...
MADISON, WI
ESPN

Lions sign DE Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7 million, 4-year deal

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday. Hutchinson's fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. Detroit drafted the former Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Shannon Boxx heads into Soccer Hall of Fame as role model

Shannon Boxx embraced the impact she could have on a younger generation even as she was redefining the role of a defensive midfielder for the U.S. women's national team. Boxx played during a time when the national team was predominately white. At the 2015 Women's World Cup, she was among just three women of color playing for the United States.
SOCCER
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 schedule: Daunting start, historic games highlight slate

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday. The season will kick off Thursday, Sept. 8, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. ESPN opens its schedule with Monday Night Football on Sept. 12 featuring the Denver Broncos at the Seattle Seahawks.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely. He currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona, 63, missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Ben Simmons sells house, selling condo and trying to put the 76ers and Philadelphia in the past

Ben Simmons is trying to put Philadelphia behind him in more ways than one. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden after a disappointing end to his 2021 playoffs, has sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78 acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale. Simmons is still trying to sell a $3 million condo in the City Center area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 schedule: Joe Burrow & Co. enter national spotlight

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday. The season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. ESPN opens its schedule with Monday Night Football on Sept. 12, featuring the Denver Broncos hosting the Seattle Seahawks.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

