The storm that dropped rain along the US northeast over the weekend also did a number on southern New Jersey beaches right before the shore will welcome summer visitors.The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that one-third of the sand set for replenishing the beach in North Wildwood, a coastal town near the very southern tip of the state, washed away over the weekend.Coastal towns traditionally see Memorial Day weekend, which falls at the end of May, as the start of the summer beach season.South Jersey beaches have seen dramatic changes over the past few decades due to erosion as a result...

