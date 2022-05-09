ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Experts Say These 2 Stocks Are Undervalued

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said, “Gold is money. Everything else is credit.” He recommended JPMorgan Chase &...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Worth
Motley Fool

2 Crashing Stocks I'd Avoid Like the Plague

Planet 13's Las Vegas SuperStore was a good thing. However, now I'm not convinced about its business expansions. BlackBerry isn't growing even though it should be, and investors should be wary of any hype around the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Jpmorgan Chase#Cnbc#Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpm#Asia Chinese#Optimize Advisors#Home Depot Inc Hd
Motley Fool

3 Safe Stocks to Buy That Are Crushing the Market

McKesson continues to trounce the market with its pharmaceutical distribution business delivering solid growth. Bristol Myers Squibb has won multiple approvals recently for key drugs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals solidified its monopoly in cystic fibrosis and has several promising pipeline programs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Should I Sell My Stocks Now?

While the May 5 stock market crash shook a lot of investors, it really just continued a trend. A number of stocks that had delivered tremendous returns during the pandemic have seen their prices fall dramatically over the past year. That's not a one-day phenomenon. It's something that has been happening for quite a while.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dividend Stocks Outperform. Here's 2 Funds Investors Might Consider.

Dividend stocks are outperforming amid the equity market’s volatility, as investors are thirsty for the regular income that these stocks can provide. While the S&P 500 index has dropped 13% so far this year, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index has slipped only 6%. The latter index includes stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 25 straight years.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Despite Recession Fears, This Indicator Says The US Economy Is Booming

The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve rate hikes will start to seriously weigh on parts of the economy by the beginning of next year, a Bank of America economist says. Bank of America is forecasting the Fed will reach its terminal target interest rate range of between 3.25% and 3.5% in May 2023, but Aditya Bhave said there's a real risk the Fed will be forced to raise rates significantly higher to bring inflation under control.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy