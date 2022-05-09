Lynx stay winless on season

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Minnesota. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter. Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the […]
CLOQUET, Minn. – After two lightning delays, the Cloquet softball team would go on to defeated Duluth East 16-0 in four innings Wednesday afternoon at Braun Park. In other prep softball action, Haley Zembo would finish with a no-hitter as Superior blanked Hermantown 4-0 at Rose Road Field.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) came up one vote short of approving boys volleyball as an officially sanctioned high school sport. According to MSHSL's John Millea, MSHSL's 48-member Representative Assembly voted 31-17 in favor of approving boys volleyball; however, the league's bylaws require 32 votes for approval, or two-thirds of the vote.
ROSEMONT, Minn. (WCCO) — Jessa Snippes makes her presence felt among her Rosemount teammates and with every team she faces.
“On the bench I’m kinda loud and a big personality,” Snippes.
The Irish ace averages two strikeouts per inning.
“She is dominating,” said Rosemount head coach Tiffany Rose.
“I get really excited. I get really into it. So when I start going I don’t really stop. I’m kinda fast-paced. So if I get on a roll I just keep going,” Snippes said.
Last year, Rosemount’s third state title was possible largely because of Jessa’s breakout sophomore season.
“This year you can see this different look in her eyes,” Rose said. “She’s very focused, very determined, Not that those things weren’t there last year, but it just looks a little bit different. You can tell she is out to be the best.”
Snippes is a Gopher commit.
Weather delays this year will make it a sprint to the finish for all softball teams. The Irish, again, aiming to cross the finish line first.
“It’s obviously the main goal that we have, to go back to back,” Snippes said.
Seven more pieces of the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's hockey team will return next season. The five sernior forwards and two defensemen have accepted their additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during to the pandemic. The forwards include Patty Kazmaier finalist Gabbie Hughes, Naomi Rogge, Anneke...
An effort to 'beat the weather' didn't work out so well. But the Owatonna High School girls' lacrosse team still earned a lightning-shortened victory 12-2 at Rochester John Marshall Monday. Coaches and game officials decided at the last moment to switch the varsity and junior varsity games with threatening weather approaching.
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals fastpitch softball team defeated Medford 10-3 in Medford Tuesday night. Freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson allowed 4 hits in the lopsided affair while the Cardinals had 13 hits in the game. Shortstop, junior Kate Trump clubbed a solo home run for BA. Anna Cohen had 2 hits...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 1 Mankato West softball team returned to action against Northfield in a Big 9 Conference match-up Tuesday. The Scarlets would go on to win this game by a final of 11-2. Abbi Stierlen capped off the Scarlets’ offensive showcase with a grand slam...
Several athletes from three schools around the Chippewa Valley made their plans to compete at the college level official on Wednesday. Standouts from Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North participated in signing day ceremonies to celebrate their commitments to play at the next level. Eau Claire North...
