Lynx stay winless on season

ROSEMONT, Minn. (WCCO) — Jessa Snippes makes her presence felt among her Rosemount teammates and with every team she faces. “On the bench I’m kinda loud and a big personality,” Snippes. The Irish ace averages two strikeouts per inning. “She is dominating,” said Rosemount head coach Tiffany Rose. “I get really excited. I get really into it. So when I start going I don’t really stop. I’m kinda fast-paced. So if I get on a roll I just keep going,” Snippes said. Last year, Rosemount’s third state title was possible largely because of Jessa’s breakout sophomore season. “This year you can see this different look in her eyes,” Rose said. “She’s very focused, very determined, Not that those things weren’t there last year, but it just looks a little bit different. You can tell she is out to be the best.” Snippes is a Gopher commit. Weather delays this year will make it a sprint to the finish for all softball teams. The Irish, again, aiming to cross the finish line first. “It’s obviously the main goal that we have, to go back to back,” Snippes said.

ROSEMOUNT, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO