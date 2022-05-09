12 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Apple TV+ In May

1. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)

Newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish is a once-in-a-generation talent. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, did the unthinkable, winning Grammys for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, while Eilish also snagged Best New Artist. This is a feat done only once before in history (by Christopher Cross and this song ). And whether by chance or magic or extremely gifted foresight, Eilish's journey from relative obscurity to success was recorded in this documentary. Follow Eilish, her talented brother and collaborator Finneas, and their family as she takes the world by storm. And you get the bonus of listening to her music while you watch. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

2. Boys State (2020)

Ah, government camp! That joyous time in every teenager's life where they get to visit the state capitol and pretend to make new laws. And while the unhinged government camp I was sent to was in the news for some questionable opinions , the Boys/Girls State at the heart of this charming documentary seems to actually be training the youth of America in the ways democracy works. Boys State follows a group of Texas high schoolers as they attend the camp and struggle to form parties, choose leaders, and make laws just as their adult counterparts would. On one hand, it is unnerving to see how strong political divides are implanted even at such a young age, but at the same time, the absorbing film also provides some reason for hope in a new generation learning to maturely enter the political system rather than destroy it. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

3. CODA (2021)

ALL HAIL the 2022 Best Picture Winner! “CODA” is an acronym meaning "child of deaf adults," and in this Oscar-winning film, Emilia Jones plays Ruby, the only hearing member in a deaf family. As Ruby nears the end of high school and begins to entertain dreams of going to college for music, she comes up against her parents, who rely heavily on her as a translator and don't understand her love of music. The family drama then follows the New England clan of fishermen as they butt heads searching for a way to move forward with their lives. The film won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay for writer and director Sian Heder and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. If you aren't crying by the end, I'll buy you a whole tub of mackerel. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

4. Come From Away (2021)

In the immediate wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, hundreds of planes were grounded unexpectedly out of fear of another hijacking. And with New York airports closed, many of the flights destined for the Big Apple were rerouted to * checks notes * Gander, Newfoundland. This Tony-winning musical tells the story of the 38 planes that were grounded in Gander for several days, focusing on both the terrified visitors as well as the locals forced to feed and house the influx of travelers. As with Hamilton , this is a recording from the original Broadway run and not a movie version. So if you're still a bit squeamish about entering a packed auditorium or if you just live nowhere near New York City, now is your chance to witness some top-notch live theater from the comfort of your couch and without enduring the intermission bathroom lines. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Sarah Shatz / Apple TV+

5. Finch (2021)

Finch is primarily a movie about Tom Hanks being a really great dog dad. So if you love dogs and Hanks and feeling good in a Ted Lasso kind of way, then this movie is for you. After the world has been poisoned by radiation and the United States turned into a Dune -like desert wasteland, Hank's Finch, an inventor, and his dog must go it alone. With the threat of a massive sandstorm bearing down on St. Louis and a newly created AI robot named Jeff in tow, Finch decides to journey across the country in his souped-up RV to find a safe haven in San Francisco. Yes, you've seen this premise before in the likes of I Am Legend and The Book of Eli , but I don't think I've ever felt so cheerful after watching a post-apocalyptic film. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Karen Kuehn / Apple TV+

6. Greyhound (2020)

Calling all dads! Have I got the movie for you. It's Tom Hanks. As a commander in the Navy. On a battleship. During World War II. Fighting against the Nazis. Who are on submarines. This Oscar-nominated film is a tight 91 minutes of action as Hanks does everything he can to keep his fleet intact as they cross the treacherous waters of the Atlantic. If you are sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon with your parents and need something to throw on to entertain the whole family, this just might be your best bet. I mean, come on. It's Tom Hanks! How can you not love a T. Hanks movie? Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

7. On the Rocks (2020)

No one does odd-couple drinking in hotels quite like Sofia Coppola, and her latest film is another welcome addition to her oeuvre. Bill Murray and Rashida Jones star as a semi-estranged father-daughter duo who have reconnected to investigate whether or not Jones' husband is cheating on her. Murray's character is an expert on the topic, as he has been a participant in multiple affairs. The pair traverse New York City in Murray's roadster, stopping at cozy bars along the way as they discuss Jones' life and their rocky relationship. Funny, melancholy, and sincere, the film provides all of the Coppola wonder with a side of French 75s. Watch it on Apple TV+ . JoJo Whilden / A24 / Apple TV+

8. Peanuts Specials

In a boon for iPhone and Mac users everywhere, Apple has recently entered into a deal with Peanuts Worldwide, which means that Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Sally, Pig-Pen, and the gang are all at home on Apple TV+. Watch all your favorite Peanuts specials like It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas on the streamer. You'll find the true meaning of the holidays and will also have that song Schroeder plays on the piano stuck in your head for DAYS. This month the Earth Day special It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown premieres on April 15. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

9. Swan Song (2021)

At the heart of this drama lies a question: Would you allow a clone to take your place in life in order to avoid causing your loved ones pain? Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's Cameron must answer this for himself in this futuristic philosophical drama. When he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he consults a doctor (played by Glenn Close) who offers to create him a perfect clone to slot into his life, allowing him to die without his family grieving. The film is essentially a musing on this moral quandary as we retrace Cameron's life with his wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris), and watch him interact with the two versions of Awkwafina's Kate. Less sci-fi and more quiet meditation on the human existence, the film is a somber affair showcasing the acting talents of its many stars. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

10. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

If you're a recovering English major, a Shakespeare buff, or obsessed with the 2021 Oscar race , then you need to watch this latest adaptation of "the Scottish Play" ( because we shan't say the name ). Denzel Washington plays the regicidal lead, with the role of his wife going to last year's Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand. The film has been a pet project of McDormand and her husband, Joel Coen, for quite some time, and the pair have created a minimalistic black-and-white rendition that is captivating and haunting. Kathryn Hunter gives an especially memorable performance as the Three Witches, using her skills as a contortionist to spookily embody the Weird Sisters. High school English classes all across the country are rejoicing that they'll have this version to watch in the future. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Alison Rosa / Apple TV+

11. The Velvet Underground (2021)

I will freely admit that my taste in and knowledge of music is embarrassingly bad. It therefore came as no surprise to me that I had never even heard of a massively influential alternative rock band from the '60s called The Velvet Underground. But thanks to this ably constructed documentary from Todd Haynes ( Carol ), I am now much more knowledgeable on the subject. The band began as a multidisciplinary cohort working with Andy Warhol and slowly morphed into an improvisation-heavy rock group known the world over. If you are a music buff or are simply someone (like me) who is tired of sounding dumb at dinner parties when they ask questions like, "Who is Lou Reed?" then this is the doc for you. Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

12. Wolfwalkers (2020)

Guess what? Apparently, there is a bit of old Irish folklore that says there is a race of people who have spirits that turn into wolves and roam around while they sleep. Pretty badass, if you ask me. These wolfwalkers are the focus of this exquisite Oscar-nominated animated film from Cartoon Saloon, the groundbreaking team behind The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea . Robyn is a young hunter whose community is trying to rid the world of wolves. She meets Mebh, who — spoiler alert — is a wolfwalker. DUN DUN DUN, we have drama as the two friends try to overcome their differences and bring their communities together. A heartwarming watch for the whole family (even if they are part wolf). Watch it on Apple TV+ . Apple TV+

