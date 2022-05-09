ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

12 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Apple TV+ In May

By Matthew Huff
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3y49_0fXfdgsZ00

1. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBRjQ_0fXfdgsZ00

Newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish is a once-in-a-generation talent. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, did the unthinkable, winning Grammys for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, while Eilish also snagged Best New Artist. This is a feat done only once before in history (by Christopher Cross and this song ). And whether by chance or magic or extremely gifted foresight, Eilish's journey from relative obscurity to success was recorded in this documentary. Follow Eilish, her talented brother and collaborator Finneas, and their family as she takes the world by storm. And you get the bonus of listening to her music while you watch.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

2. Boys State (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tumHt_0fXfdgsZ00

Ah, government camp! That joyous time in every teenager's life where they get to visit the state capitol and pretend to make new laws. And while the unhinged government camp I was sent to was in the news for some questionable opinions , the Boys/Girls State at the heart of this charming documentary seems to actually be training the youth of America in the ways democracy works. Boys State follows a group of Texas high schoolers as they attend the camp and struggle to form parties, choose leaders, and make laws just as their adult counterparts would. On one hand, it is unnerving to see how strong political divides are implanted even at such a young age, but at the same time, the absorbing film also provides some reason for hope in a new generation learning to maturely enter the political system rather than destroy it.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

3. CODA (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAxlk_0fXfdgsZ00

ALL HAIL the 2022 Best Picture Winner! “CODA” is an acronym meaning "child of deaf adults," and in this Oscar-winning film, Emilia Jones plays Ruby, the only hearing member in a deaf family. As Ruby nears the end of high school and begins to entertain dreams of going to college for music, she comes up against her parents, who rely heavily on her as a translator and don't understand her love of music. The family drama then follows the New England clan of fishermen as they butt heads searching for a way to move forward with their lives. The film won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay for writer and director Sian Heder and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. If you aren't crying by the end, I'll buy you a whole tub of mackerel.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

4. Come From Away (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKDde_0fXfdgsZ00

In the immediate wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, hundreds of planes were grounded unexpectedly out of fear of another hijacking. And with New York airports closed, many of the flights destined for the Big Apple were rerouted to * checks notes * Gander, Newfoundland. This Tony-winning musical tells the story of the 38 planes that were grounded in Gander for several days, focusing on both the terrified visitors as well as the locals forced to feed and house the influx of travelers. As with Hamilton , this is a recording from the original Broadway run and not a movie version. So if you're still a bit squeamish about entering a packed auditorium or if you just live nowhere near New York City, now is your chance to witness some top-notch live theater from the comfort of your couch and without enduring the intermission bathroom lines.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Sarah Shatz / Apple TV+

5. Finch (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R2ow_0fXfdgsZ00

Finch is primarily a movie about Tom Hanks being a really great dog dad. So if you love dogs and Hanks and feeling good in a Ted Lasso kind of way, then this movie is for you. After the world has been poisoned by radiation and the United States turned into a Dune -like desert wasteland, Hank's Finch, an inventor, and his dog must go it alone. With the threat of a massive sandstorm bearing down on St. Louis and a newly created AI robot named Jeff in tow, Finch decides to journey across the country in his souped-up RV to find a safe haven in San Francisco. Yes, you've seen this premise before in the likes of I Am Legend and The Book of Eli , but I don't think I've ever felt so cheerful after watching a post-apocalyptic film.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Karen Kuehn / Apple TV+

6. Greyhound (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOhka_0fXfdgsZ00

Calling all dads! Have I got the movie for you. It's Tom Hanks. As a commander in the Navy. On a battleship. During World War II. Fighting against the Nazis. Who are on submarines. This Oscar-nominated film is a tight 91 minutes of action as Hanks does everything he can to keep his fleet intact as they cross the treacherous waters of the Atlantic. If you are sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon with your parents and need something to throw on to entertain the whole family, this just might be your best bet. I mean, come on. It's Tom Hanks! How can you not love a T. Hanks movie?

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

7. On the Rocks (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HppP_0fXfdgsZ00

No one does odd-couple drinking in hotels quite like Sofia Coppola, and her latest film is another welcome addition to her oeuvre. Bill Murray and Rashida Jones star as a semi-estranged father-daughter duo who have reconnected to investigate whether or not Jones' husband is cheating on her. Murray's character is an expert on the topic, as he has been a participant in multiple affairs. The pair traverse New York City in Murray's roadster, stopping at cozy bars along the way as they discuss Jones' life and their rocky relationship. Funny, melancholy, and sincere, the film provides all of the Coppola wonder with a side of French 75s.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

JoJo Whilden / A24 / Apple TV+

8. Peanuts Specials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4qSY_0fXfdgsZ00

In a boon for iPhone and Mac users everywhere, Apple has recently entered into a deal with Peanuts Worldwide, which means that Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Sally, Pig-Pen, and the gang are all at home on Apple TV+. Watch all your favorite Peanuts specials like It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas on the streamer. You'll find the true meaning of the holidays and will also have that song Schroeder plays on the piano stuck in your head for DAYS. This month the Earth Day special It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown premieres on April 15.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

9. Swan Song (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlCRz_0fXfdgsZ00

At the heart of this drama lies a question: Would you allow a clone to take your place in life in order to avoid causing your loved ones pain? Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's Cameron must answer this for himself in this futuristic philosophical drama. When he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he consults a doctor (played by Glenn Close) who offers to create him a perfect clone to slot into his life, allowing him to die without his family grieving. The film is essentially a musing on this moral quandary as we retrace Cameron's life with his wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris), and watch him interact with the two versions of Awkwafina's Kate. Less sci-fi and more quiet meditation on the human existence, the film is a somber affair showcasing the acting talents of its many stars.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

10. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGBX4_0fXfdgsZ00

If you're a recovering English major, a Shakespeare buff, or obsessed with the 2021 Oscar race , then you need to watch this latest adaptation of "the Scottish Play" ( because we shan't say the name ). Denzel Washington plays the regicidal lead, with the role of his wife going to last year's Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand. The film has been a pet project of McDormand and her husband, Joel Coen, for quite some time, and the pair have created a minimalistic black-and-white rendition that is captivating and haunting. Kathryn Hunter gives an especially memorable performance as the Three Witches, using her skills as a contortionist to spookily embody the Weird Sisters. High school English classes all across the country are rejoicing that they'll have this version to watch in the future.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Alison Rosa / Apple TV+

11. The Velvet Underground (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzLXU_0fXfdgsZ00

I will freely admit that my taste in and knowledge of music is embarrassingly bad. It therefore came as no surprise to me that I had never even heard of a massively influential alternative rock band from the '60s called The Velvet Underground. But thanks to this ably constructed documentary from Todd Haynes ( Carol ), I am now much more knowledgeable on the subject. The band began as a multidisciplinary cohort working with Andy Warhol and slowly morphed into an improvisation-heavy rock group known the world over. If you are a music buff or are simply someone (like me) who is tired of sounding dumb at dinner parties when they ask questions like, "Who is Lou Reed?" then this is the doc for you.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

12. Wolfwalkers (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219lI9_0fXfdgsZ00

Guess what? Apparently, there is a bit of old Irish folklore that says there is a race of people who have spirits that turn into wolves and roam around while they sleep. Pretty badass, if you ask me. These wolfwalkers are the focus of this exquisite Oscar-nominated animated film from Cartoon Saloon, the groundbreaking team behind The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea . Robyn is a young hunter whose community is trying to rid the world of wolves. She meets Mebh, who — spoiler alert — is a wolfwalker. DUN DUN DUN, we have drama as the two friends try to overcome their differences and bring their communities together. A heartwarming watch for the whole family (even if they are part wolf).

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

We hope you love the shows and movies we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of revenue or other compensation from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI: Platform, prices, and other availability details are accurate as of time of posting.

Sign up for Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month , or try out a 7-day trial for free .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Don’t know what movie to stream on Netflix or Amazon tonight? Try this

We’re spoilt for choice in the streaming world these days. Not only do we have libraries of content from several apps to pick from, taking in Hollywood classics and fresh-from-the-cinema new releases, but the competition is so hot that the likes of Amazon, HBO, Netflix and Disney are constantly vying for our attention with hot new exclusives all of their own.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Robyn
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Sofia Coppola
CNET

Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in May

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV. The good news: It's got some big names and some top-of-the-line shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso and Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Apple#A Charlie Brown Christmas#World#State
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States. Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark,...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Netflix Lost Subscribers, But It Really Lost Something Larger — Call It Mythology (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Pretend it was one year ago, when the streaming revolution, stoked by the pandemic (when is a pandemic good for business? When your business depends on people staying home), was feeling the first flush of being the New Paradigm That Ate The World. And pretend, in that spring of 2021, that you’d been asked to imagine how a film industry headline from the future might read. You would probably have predicted something like this: “For the First Time, Every Oscar Nominee Comes From a Streaming Service.” Or maybe this: “Movie Theaters: Still Here...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Users Threatening to Cancel Subscription Over Streaming Giant’s Plan to Introduce Ads

Netflix has faced a lot of backlash in recent months. But now, the iconic streaming platform has come into intense heat as many subscribers are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. During the first quarter, Netflix took a major hit when it reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers. Afterward, the company faced a massive lawsuit from company shareholders. Now, with the platform already in hot water, Netflix is sure to lose even more users to rivals. This week, Netflix has officially unveiled plans to incorporate ads within its makeup.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Renews ‘Upload’ for Season 3 (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Sci-fi comedy series “Upload” will return for Season 3, Amazon Studios announced Wednesday. From writer Greg Daniels (“The Office”), Season 2 of the series has remained in Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 series list since it premiered on March 11. Set in a future where humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a cyber afterlife, “Upload” returned for Season 2 with its main character, Nathan, at a crossroads: his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has arrived in the afterworld of Lakeview, while Nathan yearns for his “customer service angel” Nora. “’Upload’ has become a bonafide hit that continues...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV

Aaron Barnhart is Primetimer's Senior Editor and the author of The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV. Ten years ago I walked away from the television beat. After 15 years at the Kansas City Star and thousands of bylines, I felt like I had seen it all and said it all. And then came the revolution.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Disney Plus added almost 8 million new subscribers as Netflix struggles

Disney added 7.9 million new subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service during the first three months of 2022, the company announced in its Q2 earnings report on Wednesday. That brings the total to around 87.6 million worldwide, excluding the 50.1 million people subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar internationally. In the US and Canada alone, Disney Plus now has 7.1 million more subscribers than it did a year ago, with 44.4 million.
BUSINESS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy