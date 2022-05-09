Tristan Thompson’s ex Maralee Nichols has ‘quiet’ Mother’s Day with son Theo

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols had a “quiet” Mother’s Day at home with her son, Theo.

“They are spending a quiet day together with loved ones,” Nichols’ rep tells Page Six exclusively.

Nichols also shared a photo of her and Theo on her Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, being your mommy is my greatest blessing. Words cannot express how much I love you. You are my world 🤍 Happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing mothers out there!”

There was no mention of Thompson, who has yet to meet his son.

In February, the fitness model claimed Thompson had “done nothing to support their son” despite the fact that he publicly vowed to

“amicably” raise their son.

However, the Chicago Bulls center-forward still appears to be trying to make peace with his ex Khloé Kardashian and her family because he sent Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, a massive bouquet of pink-and-white roses for Sunday’s holiday.

Maralee Nichols celebrated a “quiet” Mother’s Day without Tristan Thompson. Maralee Nichols; Getty Images

“Thank you @realtristan13!!! Love you [pink heart emoji],” she wrote over the photo.

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder only posted a tribute to Jenner. If she received anything from Thompson, Khloé didn’t share it with her followers likely because fans just learned that she and Thompson had secretly reconciled in the fall only for news to break that he impregnated Nichols.

Thompson sent Kris Jenner flowers instead. krisjenner/Instagram

“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are,” she said on last week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” “and I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

The former “Revenge Body” host, 37, developed a sense of humor about Thompson’s tryst and joked that the comments “aged” poorly.

“Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄,” Kardashian live-tweeted as the episode premiered.

Thompson, 31, shares 4-year-old daughter True with Khloé and 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig in additoin to baby Theo.