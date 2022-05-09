ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

4 people, including 2 infants injured after a two-vehicle crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

 2 days ago

4 people, including 2 infants injured after a two-vehicle crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On Sunday afternoon, four people, including two infants suffered injuries following a traffic collision in South Phoenix. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at 19th Avenue and Baseline Road [...]

