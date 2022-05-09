ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chillicothe woman charged with grand theft

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman indicted on Grand Theft will make her first appearance...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Grand Theft#Ford Focus
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC4 Columbus

Missing woman from east Columbus returns home

UPDATE: Police said Ratliff returned home on Friday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from the east side of Columbus has been found. Roberta M. Ratliff was reported missing around 7 a.m. Monday near East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road, according to a news release Thursday from Columbus police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Mom Helps Deputies Catch Wanted Son

A worried mom helped Scioto County Deputies track down her wanted son. She contacted police just before 1 pm to say she was currently following him on Carey’s Run-Pond Road. He was driving and high on drugs. She told deputies adult probation was looking for him. Probation officers met...

Comments / 0

Community Policy