ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Three Iowa high school students shot at prom afterparty

By Justin Surrency
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcMA2_0fXfauAY00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) —Iowa police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three high school students injured.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds.

The three injured teenagers are expected to survive their injuries.

Sioux City Art Center announces ARTWALK dates

Detectives believe there were about 200 people at the party, which was not sanctioned by the school district. Witnesses told detectives the party became chaotic when uninvited guests arrived at about midnight. Investigators believe a fight started shortly after the uninvited guests arrived and that the fight led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not made any arrests yet.

Des Moines Roosevelt Principal Steven Schappaugh sent two e-mails to Roosevelt families regarding the investigation.

The first was sent Sunday morning:

Dear Rider Families,

Unfortunately, there was a shooting that took place at a prom after party last evening that injured three Roosevelt students. At this time, we believe none of the injuries are life threatening.

DMPD has been in constant contact with DMPS Public Safety. I will continue to communicate with appropriate officials to stay on top of the developing details of the investigation.

Tomorrow our counselors will be available all day to support students who need to process the news. I am also working with our district and school leadership to determine any additional resources and supports we may want available at Roosevelt.

This is a developing situation and I will keep the Roosevelt community informed of any additional information as it becomes available.

Schappaugh e-mailed this follow-up letter just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening:

Rider Families,

As promised, I wanted to keep you updated as our Roosevelt and DMPS leadership continue to process and respond to the events that took place at after-prom party last night. The investigation is ongoing. I continue to be in constant contact with DMPS Public Safety, who are in equally frequent communications with the Des Moines Police Department. I’m writing to let you know more specifics about tomorrow.

First, we will have additional security protocols in place. This is being done out of an abundance of caution. We have no information that suggests any sort of threat to Roosevelt High School. However, this was a traumatic event for many students and families. We are being cautious to help provide greater comfort to be able to return to school.

Second, any student who wants to speak to someone can report to the counseling office upon arrival tomorrow. However, if a student is not wanting to speak to someone but changes their mind during the school, they’re always welcome to simply ask for a pass to the counseling center or visit between classes. If additional resources are needed, the school district stands behind us in order to bring in more support as well.

Third, if a student is unable to take an AP exam tomorrow because of distress, please communicate that to Dr. Amber Graeber as soon as possible.

Finally, I have reached out to the families of students injured and also spoken to many others in our Roosevelt community today. There are no words to adequately describe the pain and emotions we are feeling right now. However, I’m confident we will be united in our support of our students. I know many of our teachers, coaches, and club sponsors have already been in contact with students and families since early this morning. Our staff responded to the need to be present and will continue to show up for you and your children. We’re here for you – today, tomorrow, and however we need to be in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 14

Carol Korthals
2d ago

sounds like more gang activity. coming in our unsecured border with guns. you see graffiti in Des Moines and Sioux city witch indicates gangs. time to round them up and put them in jail.

Reply(5)
7
Related
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Charged For Second Time For Same Series of Crimes

A western Iowa woman has been charged with the same crimes for a second time after initial charges were dismissed. 40-year-old Melissa Dopheide has been accused of arson, involving a fire at the Wall Lake home she lived in back in the winter of 2020. That's just the first of many charges levied against her.
WALL LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#Prom#Violent Crime#Artwalk#Dmpd#Dmps Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy