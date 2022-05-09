ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Who will be Placer County’s next top cop? Two veterans compete for sheriff in open election

By Molly Sullivan
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Placer County is in for its first contested sheriff’s race in a generation.

The two contenders, Wayne Woo and Brandon Bean , are veterans of the sheriff’s office and while they share many of the same values, each proposes bringing a slightly different vision to the county’s leading law enforcement agency.

Bean, a sergeant for the sheriff’s office, entered the race weeks after Sheriff Devon Bell announced his retirement and his support for his undersheriff, Woo. A 22-year veteran of law enforcement, Bean posits himself as the grass roots “choice of law enforcement,” and says he’ll put the rank and file deputies first should he win.

Woo has served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years and rose through the ranks, serving the last five years as undersheriff. He plans to continue the legacy of his predecessors, he said, and uphold Placer County’s quality of life and low crime environment.

The race promises to be contentious.

Running for rank-and-file officers

Bean is a new face on the political stage. A lifelong Placer County resident, he is best known for his relation to Bill Bean Jr., the Sacramento Police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1999.

His brother’s death spurred him to pursue a career in law enforcement, he said in an interview. Wearing a black cowboy hat and thin blue line ring on his left ring finger, Bean spoke at length about his commitment to the rank and file deputies and his desire to elevate their voices within the sheriff’s office.

When Ed Bonner retired , morale downturned,” he said, referring to the county sheriff who retired in 2017 “The administration separated itself from the people doing the job and you started feeling like a number, which makes it easy to walk away to a better paying job. We lost the sense of family in the department.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zUaa_0fXfafAt00
Brandon Bean is running to be the next Placer County sheriff. Brandon Bean Facebook page

Bean said his goal as sheriff would be to make the rank and file deputies feel more valued by listening to and implementing their ideas on important issues like homelessness and rising crime. He also wants to support the mental health of deputies by investing in more resources.

Bean said he didn’t make the decision to run for sheriff lightly. He said he prayed with his wife, Billie, for days and felt like “God was hitting me with a 4x4.”

“I had to do this,” he said.

Bean said he wants to lead the department toward more community-involved policing, meaning he wants to get into the community more, talking to residents and building relationships. He said he views the position as a “vessel” for the voices of deputies and constituents.

“All the men and women who do this job and are first line protectors, including the firefighters, have endorsed me,” Bean said. “I hope the public understands that that means a lot more than political endorsements.”

Experience from Roseville to Lake Tahoe

Woo, a member of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office since 1994, brings experience from all ranks to the sheriff’s race and promises to uphold the legacies of his predecessors if elected.

He began his law enforcement career at 20, serving on Placer County’s patrol unit. He has since served on its Special Investigations Unit, undercover narcotics unit, and its SWAT team.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career that anyone could ask for,” he said.

He’s now responsible for the operations of the Sheriff’s Office, which oversees over 600 employees and stretches from urban Roseville to rural Lake Tahoe.

“It’s a very diverse geography and constituency,” he said. “It’s a busy job but very enjoyable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHTDj_0fXfafAt00
Wayne Woo is running for Placer County sheriff. Wayne Woo Facebook page.

Woo, 51, is eligible to retire after his 32 years of service, but said he’s not ready for retirement and wants to ensure Placer remains a great place to live and raise a family. His decision to run was largely influenced by his three children who moved back to Placer County during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to raise their children here.

“I raised my children in this community and now my grandchildren are here, and I wasn’t ready to retire and had the experience to carry on the continuity of the leadership of Ed Bonner and Devon Bell,” he said.

It’s a legacy Woo said he is proud to have contributed, and said he has no plans to significantly change.

“I’m asked what are you going to change and that is a weird question to me because that’s not why I’m running, he said. “I’m staying to see those things through.”

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Veteran#Homelessness#Mental Health#Police#Sheriff Devon Bell
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

3K+
Followers
399
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy