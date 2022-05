SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot. Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO