When I Power it on (My Galaxy S5) It always Boots up with White Distortion, and when it booted up, It's just Black Screen, and when I waited for 2 to 4 hours and turn on my phone, It Turns on, But when I turned it Off and On again, Black Screen Again. My Guess it's a Software issue, I Already Updated my OS to Android 5.1.1 to 6.0.1, Still the same. I Disabled all the Application, Still the same, (My Phone only turns on when it booted up and waited for 4 and a half hour to disable my Apps), Tried Changing the battery, Still the same, Tried to remove the Sim Card, Still the same.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO