Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., claimed, "Americans will suffer and may die," if Roe v. Wade gets overturned in a guest essay for The New York Times on Monday. She detailed her disappointment in the leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who signaled the conservative majority of the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, and called for the private sector and states to "get creative" with abortion access.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO