Suspect pulls knife on woman at downtown Nashville Taco Bell Cantina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after an assault at the Taco Bell Cantina near Broadway.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, officers on Broadway were approached by a female victim who said Derrick Cason, 40, walked into the restaurant located at 131 2nd Avenue North and refused to leave. Authorities said he then became upset and grabbed food from the counter and a brief struggle ensued.

Derrick Cason (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When Cason started to walk out of the restaurant, he reportedly pulled a knife and pointed it at the victim, threatening her.

Shortly after, the victim pointed out Cason to police near a Broadway Honky Tonk. He was charged with felony robbery and aggravated assault.

