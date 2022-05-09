ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

2 arrested after doing ‘donuts’ in Albuquerque intersection, speeding away

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up to an intersection near University and Indian School around midnight Saturday. That’s where they saw cars blocking the intersection and a car doing donuts, then speeding off before being arrested.

Deputies say they saw a red Ford Mustang doing donuts and barely missing nearby pedestrians. Deputies tried to stop the Mustang, when they say the driver, 19-year-old Nicholas Mahmoudi and passenger, 19-year-old Odalys Pena, sped off.

According to the criminal complaint, the Mustang was speeding the wrong way down traffic and nearly hitting other drivers, including a patrol unit. Deputies were eventually able to arrest the two. Mahmoudi is charged with aggravated fleeing, reckless driving and improper display of plate. Pena is charged with conspiracy.

Comments / 16

chata49
2d ago

showes the mentality of the #Dukecity, most likely when the cuffs got pit on theguy started to cry

wtf505
2d ago

Wow wait ....so we can spend the money time and resources for something like this but we can not stop the outrageous number of car thefts that we have in our city

