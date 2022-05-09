2 arrested after doing ‘donuts’ in Albuquerque intersection, speeding away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up to an intersection near University and Indian School around midnight Saturday. That’s where they saw cars blocking the intersection and a car doing donuts, then speeding off before being arrested.

Deputies say they saw a red Ford Mustang doing donuts and barely missing nearby pedestrians. Deputies tried to stop the Mustang, when they say the driver, 19-year-old Nicholas Mahmoudi and passenger, 19-year-old Odalys Pena, sped off.

According to the criminal complaint, the Mustang was speeding the wrong way down traffic and nearly hitting other drivers, including a patrol unit. Deputies were eventually able to arrest the two. Mahmoudi is charged with aggravated fleeing, reckless driving and improper display of plate. Pena is charged with conspiracy.

