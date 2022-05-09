ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Vying to host the Democratic National Convention and AMA concerned about overturning Roe vs. Wade | First Listen

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMA concerned about the possibility the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade. The 2022 Springfield Public Schools Administrator of...

www.nprillinois.org

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Our Clinic Will Stop Providing Abortions Immediately. But We Won't Shut Down

Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center , where we work. Some of them will be there for an aspiration abortion. Others will be waiting to see a nurse for bloodwork and counseling and to receive large glossy booklets of fetal images that the state requires they have in their possession for at least 48 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The afternoon will be even busier, with as many as 15 patients at a time coming to obtain the first pill of their medication abortions, as even more “first days” arrive for their time with the nurses, the “informed consent” materials, and the start of their 48-hour countdown, too.
ALABAMA STATE
News Break
Daily Mail

Republicans call the leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion an effort to 'intimidate' justices into changing their ruling as Democrats promise to 'fight like hell' to stop abortion being banned

Republican lawmakers throughout the country celebrated the news of a Supreme Court draft opinion that is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion - but have denounced the leak as an attempt to 'intimidate' the justices into changing their minds. Politico reported Monday night that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WAPT

Governor says abortion trigger law to take effect if Roe v. Wade overturned

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves has been making the rounds on national news programs to discuss Mississippi's legal challenge to abortion. Reeves appeared Monday on "GMA3," where he told ABC's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes that he felt it was unfortunate that the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked. The opinion was in response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case that challenges Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks.
JACKSON, MS
Salon

How to access abortion in a post-Roe world

A leaked first-draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stating the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade has conjured images of a dark era in the United States when pregnant women who needed abortions were forced to turn to dangerous means. Indeed, if Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion becomes...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Abortion set to shake up battleground Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... President Biden heads to Hamilton, Ohio to discuss manufacturing and jobs. ... First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Romania. ... The U.S. economy adds 428,000 jobs in April. ... Trump set to appear with Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. ... David McCormick raises “national security concerns” about Oz. ... NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports on the states seeking to hold early Democratic 2024 nominating contests. ... And the White House has a new press secretary.
WISCONSIN STATE

