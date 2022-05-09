Montgomery County Community College Seeking Applications for Student Services Assistant Role in Blue Bell

Image via MCCC.

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Services Assistant position. The Student Services Assistant is responsible for providing support to both new and returning students at the College as part of the College’s mission of access, retention, and completion.

The role comes with responsibility for ensuring a high level of customer service through support of the Student Services Resource Center, duties at the Student Services Welcome Desk, support of the Enrollment Services Assistants, and providing support in the Testing Center. This includes in-person and back-office duties.

Service touchpoints will include the use of the following methods: in person; phone; email; text; online; chat Starfish; Zoom and other Self-Service systems to support student success.

Hours are Monday and Thursday from 10:00am to 7:00pm; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm; and Saturdays as needed.

This position has college-wide responsibilities and requires travel between all campuses and off-site locations. The primary office location will be the Blue Bell campus.

*The selected candidate will work on campus a minimum of two (2) days per week. As the College re-opens the campuses, the selected candidate will transition to 100% on-campus work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential Knowledge & Skills

Education/Training/Work Experience

High School diploma or GED required with 3 years work related experience required OR

Associate’s degree may be preferred with 1 to 2 years work related experience required

Proficiency in computer skills required

Excellent communication, both written and oral required

Specialized Knowledge & Skills

Specialized training in specific software or process may be required

Customer service skills

Problem-solving skills

Ability to take initiative and work with minimal supervision

Additional Information Required

Ability to multitask

Attention to detail

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Ability to prioritize workload

Ability to use some discretion and judgment

Ability to work within a team-oriented setting

Montgomery County Community College offers a comprehensive curriculum of more than 100 degree and certificate programs, a Virtual Campus, a Culinary Arts Institute, a Municipal Police Academy, and specialized workforce development programs, all of which leverage the College’s nationally ranked use of innovative technology.

An Achieving the Dream (AtD) Leader College, the institution is positioned at the vanguard of national efforts to increase completion, improve learning outcomes, and remove barriers to access for more than 24,000 students annually.

The College is also recognized regionally and nationally for its sustainability leadership, work with military veterans, and community service and service-learning opportunities. Montgomery County Community College was recognized by NISOD and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education as one of sixteen “2021 Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges.”

For the complete job description and to apply for this position, please visit here.

This position is open until 5/15/2022.

Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) has a strong institutional commitment to diversity and is dedicated to excellence through diversity in education and employment. MCCC, an EEO Employer, provides equal employment and educational opportunities to all who are qualified. In keeping with the College’s diversity initiative, MCCC seeks and welcomes applications from diverse candidates, those who have had multicultural experience, and those who can demonstrate a commitment to diversity.