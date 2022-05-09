You Have to See the Fan Chris Paul Is So Mad At

By now you've probably heard about the incident in Dallas on Sunday during the Mavericks-Suns game. Chris Paul alerted everyone to it with a tweet about the alleged harassment his family endured . "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families," Paul said. "F--k that!!

A report from Yaho o says Paul's wife and mother were shoved and felt "very unsafe." Considering how strongly the veteran guard reacted, and how he pleaded to get out of the postgame press conference so he so didn't say anything to get fined, it may come as a bit of a surprise to you when you see the reverse angle and object of his displeasure.

Look, the discourse is going to be awful surrounding this and we're fully expecting it to get worse. Saying nothing of the events and actions that led up to this point and some of the strong commentary postgame, the offending party here is simply much younger than most of us w're expected. Young enough to have a little brother that somehow saw Paul and the entire Suns go at Cayden, mom forget her purse, and an entire arena watched as he savvily retrieved a forgotten purse. That's a full day.

This is a situation where we simply need to know more. There has to be some sort of video footage to clear things up. Because the phrase "put his hands on" seems unhelpful and vague. It also seems different than a push or a shove. For the record, of course, no one should be touching anyone without consent, but some questions remain.

The team was quick to condemn the fan's actions. “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable and will not be tolerated." Maybe that's it and things don't get weirder in this space. But I'm not banking on it.