You Have to See the Fan Chris Paul Is So Mad At

By Kyle Koster
 2 days ago

By now you've probably heard about the incident in Dallas on Sunday during the Mavericks-Suns game. Chris Paul alerted everyone to it with a tweet about the alleged harassment his family endured . "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families," Paul said. "F--k that!!

A report from Yaho o says Paul's wife and mother were shoved and felt "very unsafe." Considering how strongly the veteran guard reacted, and how he pleaded to get out of the postgame press conference so he so didn't say anything to get fined, it may come as a bit of a surprise to you when you see the reverse angle and object of his displeasure.

Look, the discourse is going to be awful surrounding this and we're fully expecting it to get worse. Saying nothing of the events and actions that led up to this point and some of the strong commentary postgame, the offending party here is simply much younger than most of us w're expected. Young enough to have a little brother that somehow saw Paul and the entire Suns go at Cayden, mom forget her purse, and an entire arena watched as he savvily retrieved a forgotten purse. That's a full day.

This is a situation where we simply need to know more. There has to be some sort of video footage to clear things up. Because the phrase "put his hands on" seems unhelpful and vague. It also seems different than a push or a shove. For the record, of course, no one should be touching anyone without consent, but some questions remain.

The team was quick to condemn the fan's actions. “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable and will not be tolerated." Maybe that's it and things don't get weirder in this space. But I'm not banking on it.

Comments / 0

FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Mavs Fan Ejected After Allegedly Pushing Chris Paul’s Mom

Things got a little testy Sunday afternoon at the AAC after a fan allegedly pushed Chris Paul's mom. I wish today I was talking about my experience over the weekend at the American Airlines Center. Big wins for both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks all weekend long. Sadly, the talk of the day is a fan behind the Phoenix Suns bench. According to reports, the fan pushed Chris Paul's mom. On Mother's Day man? Not cool. From the video, looks to be a kid who's not even of legal age.
SB Nation

Mavs fan kicked out of arena for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family

A Dallas Mavericks fan was escorted out of the arena during Game 4 of the team’s second round series with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family. The incident appears to have happened after Paul fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Mavs would go on to win, 111-101, to tie the series at 2-2.
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reacts to incident involving Mavs fan, Chris Paul’s family

There was some ugliness in the stands during the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Chris Paul’s mother, wife and two kids were seated by the Suns’ bench, and there were physical incidents involving both his mom and wife, resulting in the expulsion of a Mavs fan. Paul addressed the matter on social media after the game.
