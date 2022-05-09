ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

The Carousel at Pottstown is Back in Action After Mechanical Maintenance

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxJUt_0fXfUwVE00
Image via carouselatpottstown.org.

The Carousel at Pottstown is again in action after undergoing mechanical maintenance on April 24 to restore its balance, writes Evan Brandt for The Pottstown Mercury.

Carousel technicians and consultants along with longtime volunteers worked tirelessly to adjust each of the eighteen individual sections suspended from the massive central pole to level the carousel’s deck and animals.

A weekend date, usually reserved for the public, had to be chosen to allow as many of the crew to attend to complete this monumental task.

With the maintenance finished, the Carousel is back in action and open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

“The ride now runs smoother and quieter than ever, and that’s on the level,” said lead tech B. J. Peterman.

Read more about the Carousel at Pottstown in The Pottstown Mercury.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown GoFourth! 2022 Returns to Successful Street Fest Venue with Space Theme

Downtown streets, Memorial Park to be filled with family-friendly July 4 activities during Pottstown GoFourth!Image via Pottstown GoFourth!. This year’s all-volunteer organized Pottstown GoFourth! Independence Day celebration will help mark the opening of Montgomery County Community College’s Challenger Learning Center which will offer regional students and teachers immersive science learning opportunities through in-person space exploration simulations, virtual teamwork-focused “missions,” and other hands-on classroom adventures.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
ECONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of an Allentown man who died Sunday. David Ritchie, 62, was pronounced dead Sunday evening in Allentown, the coroner's office said. He died of natural causes. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Devon Horse Show Takes Easttown Township to Court

The Devon Horse Show has taken Easttown Township to court, accusing it of price-gouging the equestrian nonprofit, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. The lawsuit comes after the DHS received a hefty bill of $130,000 from the township for permits and services for this year’s show. That amount nearly doubles what the township charged the nonprofit in 2019, the last year the show was held.
DEVON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Pottstown, PA
MONTCO.Today

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority Pushing Forward Restoration of Defunct Passenger Line Running in Montco

Image via Chester County Planning Commission. A defunct commuter train line with stops in Montgomery County that once connected Philadelphia and Reading is one step closer to being restored after officials in Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties agreed to establish a transportation authority to oversee plans for its reestablishment, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

7th Annual Montco Trail Challenge Returns

The Montco Trail Challenge is back for its seventh year!. This annual family-friendly program encourages participants to track their visits to select Montgomery County trails to earn awards for completing visits to five, ten, or fifteen participating trails. In 2021, the Montco Trail Challenge saw more than 2,000 participants ranging...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Summer Camps Offer Fun, Educational Adventures in Pottstown and Blue Bell

MCCC Summer Camps offer educational adventure.Image via Eric Devlin, MCCC. Whether it’s exploring the far reaches of the cosmos, kicking the winning soccer goal, performing beautiful music or cooking something delicious in the kitchen, at Montgomery County Community College there are plenty of new and exciting ways for campers to have fun this summer with MCCC Summer Camps.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. “The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy