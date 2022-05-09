SFFD rescues person from Bay near Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a person from the Bay overnight Sunday near the Ferry Building, according to two tweets .

Fire Boat 3 conducted an active rescue, according to a tweet sent at midnight Sunday that also asked people to avoid the area. Two minutes later, the department tweeted “rescue swimmers have the victim —paramedic rescue swimmers performing CPR.”

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, the public information officer for the SFFD, told KRON4 that the person had “jumped in” the Bay, and they were at a hospital in critical condition.

