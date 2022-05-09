ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFFD rescues person from Bay near Ferry Building

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4vKz_0fXfTuhZ00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a person from the Bay overnight Sunday near the Ferry Building, according to two tweets .

Photos: Baby fox rescued from SF construction site

Fire Boat 3 conducted an active rescue, according to a tweet sent at midnight Sunday that also asked people to avoid the area. Two minutes later, the department tweeted “rescue swimmers have the victim —paramedic rescue swimmers performing CPR.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, the public information officer for the SFFD, told KRON4 that the person had “jumped in” the Bay, and they were at a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sffd#Cpr
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy