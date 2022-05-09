Investigators locate person of interest in Pulaski County homicide investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said late Monday morning that the person of interest was found dead in South Carolina late Sunday.

ORIGINAL: Investigators have located a man that's a person of interest in a Pulaski County homicide investigation.

Deputies and the Fort Leonard Wood Military Criminal Division (CID) responded to a well-being check of a woman on Sunday around 12:15 p.m. in the 23000 block of Skyview Drive, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they entered the home through an open window after the woman didn't respond. They found the woman dead in an upstairs bedroom, according to the sheriff's office.

A man investigators identified as a person of interest was later located. Investigators haven't released the names of the man or the woman.

ABC 17 News will update this story once new information about this investigation is released.

