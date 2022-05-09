Man arrested in Whitman County for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm

The alleged actions of Vicky White — the Alabama corrections officer who is believed to be on the run with a suspected killer she allegedly helped escape from jail — have left her longtime colleagues in shock, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. "All of her co-workers...
The 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls appeared in court Thursday, with Judge Ben Lane agreeing to unseal the criminal complaint that will allow more details about the late-April killing to be released to the public. The boy's name will not be made available. As...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama. At a glance. After...
THE shocking moment a female corrections officer helped her 6'9" convict "lover" escape jail was caught on camera as police warn that the pair could be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun. Vicki White, 56, is seen in surveillance video holding the door open for a shackled Casey White, 38,...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A Georgia father was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 8-month-old daughter after the baby was left in a hot car while he was being arrested at a police station. Authorities believe the baby, Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo, was in the car for hours on Tuesday. The girl’s...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
