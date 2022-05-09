MONTCO Careers — Elysium Marketing Group

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

 2 days ago

Elysium Marketing Group, Ambler, seeks an engaged and bright account manager.Image via Christina Morillo at Pexels.

Elysium Marketing Group, a full-service digital marketing agency, is searching for experienced applicants to fill a full-time account manager position.

Based in Ambler, the award-winning marketing agency specializes in marketing strategy, digital marketing, marketing automation, website design, logos/branding, and packaging.

Elysium offers clients the personal touch of a boutique agency with the broad experience and subject-matter expertise of a bigger company. As the agency’s client base continues to swiftly grow, its team is in need of more marketing experts to keep up with demand.

Account Manager Role and Its Duties

The Account Manager will work with clients of all sizes, from local restaurants and home improvement contractors to nationally recognized companies and franchises. Because Elysium is a full-service agency, it needs an individual who is excited by both marketing strategy and branding and who is willing to learn about the variety of industries with which the team works daily.

The Account Manager will be responsible for creating and implementing marketing strategies for clients for social media marketing, email marketing, and other content marketing initiatives. The account manager will attend client meetings, work with Elysium strategists and designers, and stay up-to-date on marketing best practices and clients’ industry trends.

Project/Account Management

The account manager will serve as point of contact for specific client accounts; communicate with clients to ensure that all needs are understood and addressed; build strong client relationships to maintain existing connections; collaborate with internal and external departments to execute campaigns and analyze results; keep current clients satisfied by delivering exceptional client service on a daily basis.

Social Media Marketing

In terms of social media marketing, the role calls for development of content and editorial calendars; loading strategic posts on social media platforms; interacting with individuals who comment or message; setting and testing targeted ads on social channels for campaigns; analyzing performance to garner insights for social media posts and campaigns.

Email Marketing

Email marketing tasks include creating e-mail calendars and new content ideas; scheduling emails to lists; testing subject lines; setting times; designing creative (when applicable); working with creative team on design, content, and messaging; analyzing performance and create recommendations.

Branding/Strategy

Branding/strategy duties encompass ensuring all client creative is consistent, on-brand, and uses calls-to-action; proofreading all marketing creative before sending to clients; generating new campaign ideas.

Skills and Qualifications

Elysium Marketing Group seeks professionals with a Bachelor’s degree with at least one year of experience; a marketing and branding background; robust creativity, writing, and proofreading skills; knowledge of all social media platforms; a natural ability to multitask; a strong communication and organizational skills; an outlook of general curiosity and penchant for learning.

Benefits

Benefits to working at Elysium Marketing Group include medical and dental benefits; retirement matching; paid time off; a hybrid work environment; a career with a fun and passionate team.

To apply, email Elysium Marketing Group with a résumé and cover letter. 

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

