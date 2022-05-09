ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join DeSales U for Pie & AI: Penn—Knowledge Graphs and Supply Chain Management Optimization on May 12

Image via Pexels.

Join the team at DeSales University for a session on knowledge graphs and how they can be deployed to improve supply chain management on May 12, from 4:00pm-5:00pm.

Pie & AI is a series of Deep Learning.AI meetups independently hosted by community groups, and this event is hosted by ambassador DeSales University, Center for Data Analytics. Join the event in person or virtually.

The session will be taught by Kurt Stirewalt, Vice President of Application Development at RelationalAI, John Bloys, Vice President, Engagement at RelationalAI, and Jordan Kunde-Wright, Engagement at RelationalAI.

The class will take the attendees through the AI technology and its applications, with a demo focusing on:

  • Event Agenda & Speakers:
  • What is a Knowledge Graph?
  • Why a Knowledge Graph?
  • Using Knowledge Graphs to optimize Supply Chains
  • Demo example
  • Q&A

The event will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDT at DeSales University Conference Center – Commonwealth Room, DeSales University, 2755 Station Avenue in Center Valley, PA.

Pie & AI is a series of DeepLearning.AI meetups independently hosted by our global AI community. Events typically include conversations with leaders in the world, thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities with fellow learners, hands-on project practice, and pies.

Sign up for Pie & AI: Penn—Knowledge Graphs and Supply Chain Management Optimization on May 12 here.

MONTCO Careers — Elysium Marketing Group

Elysium Marketing Group, Ambler, seeks an engaged and bright account manager.Image via Christina Morillo at Pexels. Elysium Marketing Group, a full-service digital marketing agency, is searching for experienced applicants to fill a full-time account manager position.
AMBLER, PA
TechCrunch

Predibase exits stealth with a low-code platform for building AI models

These are ultimately organizational challenges. But Piero Molino, the co-founder of AI development platform Predibase, says that inadequate tooling often exacerbates them. “The major challenges we see today in the industry are that machine learning projects tend to have elongated time-to-value and very low access across an organization. As a result, most machine learning tasks in an organization are bottlenecked on an oversubscribed centralized data science team,” Molino told TechCrunch via email. “Given these challenges, organizations today need to choose between two flawed approaches when it comes to developing machine learning. They can build their own systems from data to deployment using low-level APIs that give them the flexibility machine learning tasks typically require at the cost of complexity. Or they can choose to use a blackbox off-the-shelf ‘AutoML’ solution that simplifies their problem at the expense of flexibility and control.”
COMPUTERS
WREG

KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions

Kruger Products L.P., with headquarters in Canada, is the parent company of Kruger Products’ KTG USA. Kruger Products L.P. is a leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for home, commercial and industrial use. Kruger’s Memphis facility has for many years been the largest tissue manufacturing facility under one roof in the Memphis area. Recent expansion projects have doubled the facility’s size and production capacity with more growth on the horizon.
MEMPHIS, TN
MONTCO.Today

Abington Health System Seeking ‘Strategic Partner’

Redeemer Health in Montgomery is looking for a partner in strategy for its healthcare division, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal. Abington’s Holy Redeemer Hospital is one of Montgomery County area’s independent hospitals. The corporate office of Redeemer Health, has its corporate office in Huntingdon Valley and employs about 3,800 people.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WWD

In Move That Strengthens Market Position, ESW Acquires Scalefast

Click here to read the full article. Direct-to-consumer e-commerce company ESW said it acquired Scalefast to accelerate the company’s growth and strengthen its capabilities. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. ESW said subject to customary approvals, “the transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2022” and noted that Scalefast founders Nicolas Stehle, Frédéric Bocquet and Olivier Schott, will join ESW’s leadership team.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests ESW said in a statement that...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Ethereum vs. Daml: A Quick Analysis for Enterprise Blockchain Development

Daml and Ethereum are used as blockchain open source to create applications that solve industry-level problems. However, there are several differences between the two platforms. When to use Daml over the public, you need a public mainnet and do not need privacy. You also benefit from the amount of innovation happening on public blockchain, which is inevitably faster due to more participation. Daml runs on many different blockchains (Hyperledger Fabric, Besu, Corda, VMware, and Daml Hub)
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

Yieldster: Replacing Blockchain Technology Barriers With Intuitive UI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 11th May, 2022, Chainwire — In keeping with one of the company’s core values of simplicity, Yieldster 2.0’s launch...
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

US supply of logistics warehouses is getting too old

The unprecedented boom in logistics warehousing demand is now about a decade old. During most of the past 10 years, it was a safe bet that the aging of the industrial warehouse stock wasn’t considered a high priority. Stakeholders had their hands full just keeping up with demand for capacity that hit like a ton of bricks and has barely abated.
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

SQream Appoints Naama Saar as New COO

SQream Technologies, the leading Peta-scale data analytics platform announced the appointment of Naama Saar as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for executing the company’s strategy and vision to become the market leader for solutions that accelerate Peta size data analytics. Naama will lead the product, R&D and delivery teams worldwide...
BUSINESS
