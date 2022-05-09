Join DeSales U for Pie & AI: Penn—Knowledge Graphs and Supply Chain Management Optimization on May 12

Image via Pexels.

Join the team at DeSales University for a session on knowledge graphs and how they can be deployed to improve supply chain management on May 12, from 4:00pm-5:00pm.

Pie & AI is a series of Deep Learning.AI meetups independently hosted by community groups, and this event is hosted by ambassador DeSales University, Center for Data Analytics. Join the event in person or virtually.

The session will be taught by Kurt Stirewalt, Vice President of Application Development at RelationalAI, John Bloys, Vice President, Engagement at RelationalAI, and Jordan Kunde-Wright, Engagement at RelationalAI.

The class will take the attendees through the AI technology and its applications, with a demo focusing on:

Event Agenda & Speakers:

What is a Knowledge Graph?

Why a Knowledge Graph?

Using Knowledge Graphs to optimize Supply Chains

Demo example

Q&A

The event will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDT at DeSales University Conference Center – Commonwealth Room, DeSales University , 2755 Station Avenue in Center Valley, PA.

Pie & AI is a series of DeepLearning.AI meetups independently hosted by our global AI community. Events typically include conversations with leaders in the world, thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities with fellow learners, hands-on project practice, and pies.