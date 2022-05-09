ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel reaches record prices while gas continues to climb

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of today, the price of oil is around $110 per barrel, AAA reports. And that high price is being reflected at the pump.

The national average price of gas is $4.33 per gallon, while New York’s is $4.52. Those prices are up 14 and 17 cents, respectively.

To compare, the national average in 2021 was $2.96, while New York’s was $3.

Buffalo’s prices are closer to the national average than the state’s. Here are the current averages around upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $4.34 (up 10 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $4.35 (up 12 cents from last week)
  • Elmira – $4.47 (up 18 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $4.46 (up 18 cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $4.43 (up 12 cents from last week)
  • Rome – $4.48 (up 16 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $4.43 (up 14 cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $4.46 (up 15 cents from last week)

“Crude prices rose after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months, while refined product imports would be prohibited by the end of 2022,” AAA said. “Countries such as Slovakia have stated they will seek exemptions because they need more time to find alternatives to Russian oil. However, given that global crude supply remains tight, crude prices will likely remain volatile amid the news that supply could get tighter if the ban is implemented.”

Meanwhile, diesel is reaching record prices, both in New York and the country as a whole.

  • U.S. average: $5.54/gallon ($3.11 in 2021)
  • NYS average: $6.38/gallon ($3.19 in 2021)

AAA says that nearly all of their tow trucks in western and central New York rely on diesel.

“To say we’re feeling pain at the pump is an understatement,” said Steve Steinmetz, director of automotive service operations at AAA Western and Central New York. “Prices have literally doubled since last year impacting all towing companies across the state.”

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

BUFFALO, NY
