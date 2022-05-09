ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Meet the three candidates running for Bellevue mayor

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ew1Y_0fXfS5Jk00

Polls are set to open Tuesday for the primary elections. One of the races in Sarpy County will be for the mayor of Bellevue, Nebraska's oldest city.

Three candidates are vying to lead the city for the next four years.

Incumbent Rusty Hike is coming off his first term as mayor. The republican led the city through the 2019 floods and the pandemic.

“It’s been a busy three years. I’ve enjoyed it, have had a good time doing it, you just have to deal with what you’re dealt with,” Hike said.

He is proud of what's been accomplished and started under his leadership.

“We’re in a good spot right now. We’re attracting businesses, we’ve got a lot of growth going on down south around the Highway 34/75 corridor,” Hike said. “We have development going in Old Towne Bellevue, there’s new buildings popping up all over, we’ve got 18 hundred lots platted in Bellevue,” Hike said.

He also points to work at Offutt Air Force Base, his focus on bringing higher-paying jobs to Bellevue, and the possibility of an entertainment district centered around a waterpark, casino and racetrack.

Hike's opponents say the city has been left in the dark on some development plans.

“I think that there needs to be a transparent vision that everyone can get behind, not just insiders at city hall,” Candidate Thomas Burns said.

Burns grew up in Bellevue and has served on the city council since 2016, when he took the incumbent president’s seat with 62 percent of the vote. He was 22 years old at the time.

Burns describes himself as an underdog once again.

“I’ve knocked on over 2,000 doors so it’s been really interesting getting to know people, getting to know the issues they face within their community and in their neighborhoods,” Burns said. “I think if you’re not knocking on doors, I don’t know how you can possibly represent a city.”

The democrat is focused on modernizing the city, such as the library, neighborhood parks and making the city more walkable.

“Bellevue is Nebraska’s third-largest city, and sometimes it feels like we’re the third-largest city in Sarpy County. We really need to take a look at economic development,” Burns said. “We need to take a holistic approach and focus on all parts of our city. There needs to be a transparent vision, and getting things done at city hall shouldn’t be based on who you know, but what you know and what you can bring to the table.”

Otmar ‘Buz’ Stephens is a marine veteran who's lived in the area for 25 years and worked as a manager at Union Pacific.

He wants to see Bellevue grow not out, but up.

“Yeah, we got more people but if it wouldn’t have been for the annexation they wouldn’t have grown,” Stephens said. “So, we need to look at something to make this community grow.”

The non-partisan candidate believes it starts downtown.

“Our core is very weak, and that’s your strength—your core,” Stephens said. “Be it a tree, be it a town, be it anything—you have to have a core. We need to support that core."

All three candidates shared their love for the city and their desire to lead it for the next four years.

“My administration isn’t going to brag about how we’re doing. Instead, we’re going to go to the public and ask how we’re doing,” Burns said. “I think that’s how you serve with transparency and integrity.”

“I need to give back. I’m at that point in my life where I want to give back,” Stephens said. “I have the opportunity and I can’t walk away from it.”

“We take care of problems, and we answer people. I’m here, I’m an active mayor,” Hike said. “I’m not here for the title or the pictures. I’m here to get the job done.”

Only the top two will advance to the November ballot.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

River Country primary rundown local issue 2022

TECUMSEH – The May 7 death of incumbent Johnson County Board candidate Scotty Gottula will leave two challenges on the Republican ballot. Republicans will choose between David Borrenpohl of Tecumseh and Scott Buss of Sterling. Bob Gregory of Tecumseh is on the Libertarian ballot. Gottula, 66, was an 1974...
TECUMSEH, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
County
Sarpy County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Bellevue, NE
Government
Sarpy County, NE
Elections
Sarpy County, NE
Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#City Hall#Oldest City#Republican
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms possible for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa on Wednesday, Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs PD finds missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- A man is safe after a search by Council Bluffs Police Monday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department said 66-year-old Mark Aken of Omaha was last seen at The Horseshoe Casino. According to a news release, police said that Aken wandered away from the casino around...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy