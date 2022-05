How to start conversations about mental health, support your staff, and create a culture of care at work. In 2019, Mind Share Partners published a report about the prevalence and stigma surrounding mental health challenges in U.S. workplaces. Sixty percent of the respondents had not talked to anyone at work about their mental health in the past year. Of those who did, 52 percent described the conversations as neutral or negative. Even more telling is the finding that employees were least comfortable talking about mental health concerns with human resources professionals and senior leaders. These findings all point to the stigma of talking about mental health issues at work.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO