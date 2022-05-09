ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Name Released In Hopkinsville Shooting

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have released the name of a man that was injured in a shooting on Poplar Street in Hopkinsville...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 1

WAFF

One killed in Saturday shooting

Rick Singleton says the car found in Tennessee will be transported to Florence on Monday. A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. One man was killed and the other two were taken to the hospital. Your warm, sunny Mother’s Day!. Updated: 17 hours ago.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

2 children injured in hit-and-run crash in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash after a Chevrolet Suburban struck a horse and buggy on Pembroke Road on Saturday. Hopkinsville Police told WKDZ Radio a gray Chevrolet Suburban was driving eastbound on Pembroke Road when it struck a horse and buggy and then fled the area before police arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WJHL

HCSO: Traffic stop leads to 2 meth-related arrests

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing several drug charges after a Hawkins County traffic stop that began due to a seat belt violation, police say. A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that on Thursday, May 5, deputies pulled over a Ford Explorer on East Main Street in Rogersville. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WTVQ

One person killed in early morning crash on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly crash on I-75 Monday morning is now cleared and the ramp leading off the exit is back open. Lexington police say a call came in around 3 a.m. Monday about a crash on I-75 north near mile marker 110. According to police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Man, woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

BLOUNTVILLE — A traffic stop just after midnight Monday resulted in two people being jailed on drug charges and police seizure of more than $11,000 in cash, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The following information was released Monday afternoon by SCSO:. A SCSO deputy patrolling Highway...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

