Chatham Fire crews extinguish house fire on Cowan Ave.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents are safe after a home caught on fire Monday morning in Chatham County.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, Chatham Fire West Battalion was called to a structure fire on Cowan Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the home fully involved and the roof collapsed.

Fire crews were able to work through the maze of rooms to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread.

All occupants are safe and there were no injuries sustained in the fire.