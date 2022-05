Bangor Fire was cautioning motorists Friday morning of a portion of I-95 that was closed by a crash, but police say it has now reopened. Maine State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Exit 182B closed the southbound lane of the interstate at Exit 183, which is the Hammond Street exit early Friday morning. The Bangor Fire Department cautioned motorists, on their Facebook page, that the road could be closed for some time.

