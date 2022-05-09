Cortlandville solar energy discount

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO