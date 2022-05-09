Newport News man arrested in father’s killing, police say Aileen Devlin/Daily Press/TNS

A Newport News man has been charged with killing his father Sunday night.

Gabriel Maliq Sanders-Richardson, 27, of Newport News, is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old Nasombia Jamar Richardson, also of Newport News.

Richardson is Sanders-Richardson’s father, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Officers responded at a report of shots fired at approximately 8:09 p.m., according to a news release, in the 1100 block of 73rd Street, off Roanoke Avenue. They located a man, later identified as Richardson, at the scene who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injury after being taken to a local hospital.

Police could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can report to P3 Tips or call 888-562-5887.