Upper Dublin Writer, Grandson Duo Work on Holocaust Family History

Image via 6abc.

Montgomery County writer Richard Bank and his grandson, Hayden, have been working on a project together to tell their family history, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc.

Bank, who used to practice law, has been writing since he was 15. His true passion turned into the trilogy. “Feig,” “I Am Terezin,” and “The Tree of Sorrow” exploring his family’s past and the Holocaust.

In the most recent book, which is also a memoir, Bank mentions his grandparents, Ludwig and Sophie Frank. They survived the concentration camp Theresienstadt, a place Bank did not know much about until he began to do research for his books.

“They never spoke of the Holocaust, ever,” said Bank. “And I never asked.”

As his grandson Hayden wanted to find out more about the past generations, he started making a family tree.

Over the last two years, he added more names to it, including many who died in the Holocaust at Auschwitz . But despite the many broken branches, the family tree brings hope to the family as it shows that new generations are growing the tree.

“My great-grandmother would have been very proud of doing it,” said Hayden.