Polk County, FL

Police: Man shot dead during child custody exchange in Polk County

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 28-year-old Polk County man has been arrested after a deadly shooting. Winter Haven police were called to the Abbey Lane Apartments on Evergreen...

Diana Foster
2d ago

Now see the deception? The title made it sound like the police shot this man when another individual actually did. This is what happens to stir up hate and division in this country. These supposed journalists twist things by putting misleading titles or information on their articles. This shouldn't be covered under the 1st Amendment. This isn't freedom of speech this is lies and slander which are illegal

Kirkwood Jones
2d ago

Unfortunately theres many children living in this complex that were most likely exposed to this senseless killing.

AFRICASTOLENSON
2d ago

with these type of violent incidents you never know who started it if you wasn't there but I will say it hard to claim self-defense when you are running after a person shooting a gun, if you go to pick up your child in the boyfriend is tripping leave and come back another day are arranged all the ways to get the child to you because now you are charged with first-degree murder, I hope this isn't one of those incidents when the female instigated it but even then I have to still blame the males for falling for it.

