FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman was found dead in a Falmouth home Tuesday after a man engaged in an armed standoff with police for more than two hours, officials said. Police received a 911 call from a home on Old Main Road in Falmouth saying someone had been shot. When police arrived at 49 Old Main Road, they encountered a man with a gun and a woman shot in a upstairs bedroom, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO