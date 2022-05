UNION CITY — The Union City Charger varsity baseball team kept their name in the running for a potential shot at a Big 8 championship with a two game sweep over Concord on Tuesday night, winning by scores of 10-3 and 7-5. Game one of the doubleheader saw Union City jump out to an early lead they would never relinquish, taking the 10-3 victory. Union City started out the scoring with three runs in the first inning, one in the second and three in the fourth to build a 7-0 lead.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO