‘We pinched ourselves.’ Husband pays off house after scoring big SC lottery win

A husband hit the jackpot — and couldn’t believe his luck.

“We pinched ourselves,” he and his wife told the South Carolina Education Lottery after winning $300,000. “We still can’t believe it.”

But once reality set in, the husband cashed in on the big prize and paid off his house, officials said May 6 in a news release.

The couple’s luck started when the man went to a Refuel store in Mount Pleasant, roughly 12 miles northeast of Charleston. While at the location on Ironclad Alley, officials said he bought a ticket for the Retro Riches game.

It turns out, his ticket beat 1-in-1 million odds to win the game’s biggest prize. He kept $207,000 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

After depositing the extra cash, the couple decided to keep their windfall a secret.

“The bank knows,” said the winner, who wasn’t identified in a news release.

It’s not the first time an air of secrecy has surrounded a South Carolina lottery win.

“Don’t you say anything,” a clerk said when he looked at a customer’s scratch-off ticket that was worth $200,000, McClatchy News reported in March.

