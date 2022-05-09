ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Body of WWII Bristol Soldier, Killed and Interred Anonymously in Belgium, Now I.D.ed and Coming Home

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVyWk_0fXfNVTQ00
Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman of BristolImage via 6abc.

A Bristol serviceman, killed in World War II, will at last rest in his native country and his home county. 6abc reported the story of Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman, his unfortunate demise at 20 years old, and his final homecoming.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), a U.S. agency that recovers military personnel lost in battle, pieced together his story.

Pvt. Wildman died in a fierce machine-gun battle in Nov. 1944. The fighting was part of a months-long U.S. effort in the Hürtgen Forest to retake the Belgian-German border.

The siege’s savagery prevented the immediate recovery of his remains. After the war, several sweeps of the decimated landscape also failed to reveal his body.

He was declared nonrecoverable in 1951.

As mines were removed from Hürtgen in the post-war period, numerous U.S. remains were unearthed. These were then buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.

Decades later, a DPAA historian, seeking to resolve WWII cases of unidentified Americans, suspected strongly that the remains were Wildman’s.

The remnants were disinterred in 2019 and sent for further study, using DNA, chromosomal, and dental analyses.

The science confirmed it: Pvt. Wildman had been found.

He is now scheduled for a May burial in Newtown, in time to rest in Bucks County for Memorial Day 2022.

More on the journey of Pvt. Walter G. Wildman is at 6abc.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
Upworthy

Homeless dog that comforted troops in Kosovo to fly to America to live with one of the soldiers

Duke is now set to fly to America and to Sergeant Kelsey. "The entire Army unit is so excited that Duke is coming home. This is the moment we've prayed for," said Sergeant Kelsey. The staff at the Alamal Foundation also held a farewell party for Duke, who they fostered during his recovery. It included a dog-friendly celebration cake, party hats and well wishes. Paws of War has launched a campaign to help raise money for Duke’s flight to the U.S. and his lifetime medical care. "Everyone is thinking of our troops serving overseas right now and they want to help in some way," said Dereck Cartright. "We absolutely want to put a smile on their faces and ensure they don’t have to worry about Duke surviving. We are happy to help them with this mission and hope that many people in the community will want to support it as well. We can’t do it without their support."
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bristol, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Interred Anonymously#Coming Home#Army Pvt#Bristolimage#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#Belgian#H Rtgen#Americans
Daily Mail

Falklands War naval officer joins calls for inquiry into whether France lied about 'kill switch' to disable Exocet missile which killed his crewmates on HMS Sheffield 40 years ago

A naval officer whose ship was sunk by an Exocet missile during the Falklands War today joined growing calls for an inquiry into whether France lied about the existence of a 'kill switch' in its missiles, which killed 46 British sailors. Exocet anti-ship missiles allegedly contained technology to disarm them...
MILITARY
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
UPI News

On This Day: Adolf Hitler found dead

April 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States. In 1803, the United States more than doubled its land area with the Louisiana Purchase. It obtained all French territory west of the Mississippi River for $15 million.
GERMANY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Connecticut

Former US Marine Killed Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Forces, Family Says

A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine from New York was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, according to his family, in what's the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
MILITARY
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy