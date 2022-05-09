ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Wishes His Wife and Mom a Happy Mother’s Day

By Leanne Stahulak
 2 days ago
Earlier, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni posted a sweet slide of photos honoring his wife and mom for Mother’s Day.

Meloni kept his message short and simple, but it’s heartfelt all the same. The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star wrote, “Happy Mothers Day #Blessed,” in his caption. And in the photos he posted, we see just how blessed Chris Meloni truly is.

The first photo shows his wife, Sherman Williams, to whom he’s been married to since 1995. In the photo, we see Sherman relaxing at the beach, likely while Meloni takes the picture.

The couple has two kids together, Sophia (21) and Dante (18). We see those kids in the next few images of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni’s Mother’s Day post. His daughter, Sophia, appears in a cute selfie with Sherman. Then we see Sherman grinning down at a young Dante in a photo that dates back to the early 2010s.

The final photo in Meloni’s post honors his own mother, Cecile Meloni. Cecile, unfortunately, died of heart attack complications in 2016. We’re sure Chris Meloni is holding the memory of his mother close this weekend.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Claps Back at Unnamed Critic in Harsh New Interview

Earlier this week, an unnamed source spoke with OK! magazine about how “annoying” Chris Meloni, star of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” gets around set.

Meloni, after seeing the interview, took a dig at the article by posting the source’s hilarious comments around a photo of himself on Instagram.

“Chris always thought he was the cat’s meow, but now his head has gotten even bigger,” the source said. “He looks great and he knows it, judging by the way he struts around and admires his reflection.”

The source added, “Now he’s got a whole gym on set, and anytime there’s a break in shooting, he begins working out. When he starts doing splits and clapping pushups, people can’t help but roll their eyes.”

Even Meloni’s longtime pal, Mariska Hargitay, gets fed up with it sometimes, in the source’s eyes.

“They stayed close even after he left the show way back in 2011, and now that he’s returned to the franchise, their characters cross over regularly,” the source shared. “Mariska is one of his biggest fans, but even she thinks Chris is silly sometimes. Truth is, there’s nothing as annoying as a guy who’s always strutting his stuff.”

Chris Meloni took all of this in stride, then used it to promote the latest episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“TONIGHT! Super Ego and @denisleary @daniellemonetruitt @ainsleyseiger Organize Crime on #L&OOC #thetruthcameout,” Meloni wrote in his caption.

Danielle Monet Truitt took the time to comment on Meloni’s post, “Proud to be next to you and your SUPER EGO on screen!”

