LADY LAKE — In an outrageous case of forgery, fraud and theft of a senior, a 40-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with ripping off her grandfather to the tune of more than $66,000. It’s not just the amount that shocked her family. She went after $100,000 he received from the government for injuries caused by the Agent Orange herbicide in the Vietnam War. Plus, she is being accused of trying three times to claim she was...

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO