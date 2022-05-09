ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

National Moscato Day was founded by a California winery

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- National Moscato Day, celebrated annually on May 9, was started by a California winery in 2012 to celebrate the rising popularity of the sweet white wine.

The holiday was founded in May 2012 by California-based Gallo Family Vineyards to celebrate the spike in the dessert wine's popularity in the preceding years.

"America's excitement for Moscato continues to grow faster than any other wine varietal with sales increasing by 74% in 2011 alone," Gallo Family Vineyards said at the time.

Moscato originated in Piedmont, Italy.

Other holidays and observances for May 9 include Hurrah For Buttons Day, Lost Sock Memorial Day and Tear The Tags off the Mattress Day.

